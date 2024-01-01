New Year, New Celebrities: A Fresh Take on Pajiba’s Annual Ten

Summary: Pajiba’s renowned annual list of favorite celebrities, the Pajiba Ten, has welcomed some new faces this year. From Zendaya’s triumphant return to Seth Meyers’ late-night success, this diverse lineup showcases the ever-evolving world of entertainment.

10. Zendaya – Rising star Zendaya makes her second appearance on the Pajiba Ten, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she a talented actress who effortlessly transitions between superhero films and gritty dramas, but she also uses her platform to advocate for social justice. Zendaya’s inclusion in the list highlights Hollywood’s struggle to cultivate fresh talent.

9. Seth Meyers – Late-night host Seth Meyers finally earns his place on the Pajiba Ten. Known for his insightful “Closer Look” segments, Meyers blends elements of popular shows to deliver engaging and informative content. Despite facing obstacles like strikes and a brief hiatus, Meyers’ wit and charm have endeared him to audiences, making him a beloved figure in late-night television.

8. Margot Robbie – Margot Robbie, a versatile actress known for her diverse roles, makes a remarkable debut on the Pajiba Ten. While she made a name for herself defying expectations in films like “Birds of Prey,” it was her involvement in the groundbreaking Barbie project that truly showcased her talent. Deservedly recognized for her acting prowess and business acumen, Robbie proves she is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

7. Andrew Scott – Andrew Scott’s first appearance on the Pajiba Ten comes as a pleasant surprise. Known for his memorable performances as Moriarty in “Sherlock” and the Hot Priest in “Fleabag,” Scott continues to captivate audiences with his talent. Despite already achieving internet boyfriend status, his latest project, “All of Us Strangers,” has further solidified his position as a gifted actor.

6. Michelle Yeoh – Acclaimed actress Michelle Yeoh returns to the Pajiba Ten after topping the list last year. Although her recent projects have received mixed reviews, her undeniable talent and beauty have stood the test of time. Even after a brief retirement from acting, Yeoh continues to shine in the industry, proving that age is no obstacle to success.

5. Ncuti Gatwa – Emerging talent Ncuti Gatwa makes a notable splash on this year’s Pajiba Ten. With his memorable roles in “Sex Education” and a critically acclaimed portrayal of Ken in “Barbie,” Gatwa has quickly garnered attention. His introduction as the fifteenth iteration of the Doctor in “Doctor Who” has only heightened his star power, catapulting him into the hearts of fans.

4. Rose Byrne – Renowned actress Rose Byrne earns her place on the Pajiba Ten for the first time. Known for her versatility and impeccable performances, Byrne’s inclusion on the list is well-deserved. With her ability to bring depth to any character she portrays, Byrne continues to be a formidable presence in the entertainment industry.

As we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, this fresh lineup of talented individuals highlights the ever-evolving nature of the entertainment industry. From seasoned favorites to rising stars, the Pajiba Ten reminds us of the remarkable talent that continues to shape the world of cinema and television.