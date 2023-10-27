Social Media Giants Face Legal Battle Over Addiction and Youth Mental Health

Forty-two state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Instagram, alleging that the social media platform’s technologies have caused significant harm to children’s mental health. The complaint, spanning over 200 pages, emphasizes the term “addiction” and includes evidence from both psychological experts and information obtained from the company itself. The attorneys general argue that Meta has deliberately and deceptively addicted children to its technologies to maximize profits.

Similarly, a personal injury lawsuit against YouTube, Snap, TikTok, and Meta is being ruled on Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg. The plaintiffs in this case, including attorneys from law firms involved in the landmark tobacco settlement of 1998, claim that these platforms are not only addictive but have also caused a mental health crisis in young people.

Critics of social media have often compared viral videos, photos, and likes to digital cigarettes due to their potential addictive nature. The current lawsuits against social media platforms may follow a similar legal playbook to the one used against tobacco companies in the 1990s, holding them accountable for the harm caused their products.

Although Meta and TikTok have stated that they believe the lawsuits are meritless and are actively defending themselves, the source close to the plaintiffs in the TikTok case noted the resemblance between the current litigation and the tobacco lawsuits. The focus of these lawsuits is on how social media platforms allegedly compel children to continuously use their services.

The legal battle between the attorneys general and social media giants may lead to a collaboration between the private personal injury suits and the states’ actions, similar to what occurred in the tobacco litigation. This convergence is viewed as a vote of confidence in the strategy and signals the states’ commitment to regulating social media.

While the allegations made in these lawsuits resemble those made against Big Tobacco decades ago, there are some differences to consider. Unlike addictive substances, social media users do not experience physical withdrawal in the absence of these platforms. Additionally, social media has its benefits, such as fostering connections and facilitating global communication. The challenge lies in striking a balance between these benefits and the potential risks.

The legal attack on social media companies may also face challenges due to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Gonzalez v. Google. The court stated that platforms cannot be held liable for the content posted users under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, the attorneys general argue that their case revolves around promotion rather than content, potentially falling outside the scope of Section 230.

As these legal battles play out, it remains to be seen how the courts will weigh the arguments of marketing versus content. Many experts believe that these cases will eventually reach the Supreme Court, as the complex issues at hand necessitate a definitive ruling.

