Top 20 Stories of the 2023 AFL Season

In the 2023 AFL season, there were numerous captivating storylines that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From unexpected successes to heartbreaking defeats, here are the top 20 stories that defined the year:

20. Dan Houston’s game-winning goal: Dan Houston of the Port Adelaide Power sealed a thrilling victory for his team with a goal after the siren against the Essendon Bombers. It was a moment of pure excitement and a testament to his skills.

19. Brodie Grundy’s failed season: Brodie Grundy’s highly anticipated move to the Melbourne Demons turned out to be a disappointment. His presence on the field disrupted the team’s dynamics, and he struggled to perform at his usual level.

18. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan takes a stand against racism: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, a forward for the Western Bulldogs, showed resilience in the face of racial abuse recreating Nicky Winmar’s iconic gesture. His actions sparked a conversation about racism in football.

17. Drug scandals continue: Unfortunately, the year was marred several players breaching the illicit drugs policy. From Jack Ginnivan’s suspension to Joel Smith testing positive for cocaine, these incidents highlighted the ongoing issue in the sport.

16. Melbourne and Port Adelaide’s unexpected exits: Both Melbourne and Port Adelaide, considered strong contenders throughout the season, suffered early exits from the finals. Their back-to-back losses shocked fans and were seen as outright failures.

15. The controversy surrounding Allir Aliir’s head knock: The Port Adelaide Power faced heavy penalties for not properly handling a head injury sustained Aliir Aliir. This incident raised concerns regarding player safety and led to a significant fine for the club.

14. The passing of Ron Barassi: Australian Rules legend Ron Barassi, known for his successful playing and coaching career, sadly passed away at the age of 87. His legacy and contributions to the sport will forever be remembered.

13. GWS Giants’ impressive run: The GWS Giants defied expectations reaching the preliminary final after a challenging start to the season. Led coach Adam Kingsley and captain Toby Greene, the team’s success was a remarkable turnaround.

These were just a few of the compelling stories that made the 2023 AFL season unforgettable. From thrilling comebacks to unexpected twists, the sport never fails to captivate fans and create enduring moments.