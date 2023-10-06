The Top 20 Scary Movies Currently Available for Streaming

If you’re in the mood for a good fright, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of the top 20 scary movies that are currently available for streaming. Whether you enjoy supernatural thrillers or psychological horror, there’s something on this list for everyone.

One of the most popular movies on the list is “Get Out,” directed Jordan Peele. This film combines horror and social commentary to create a thought-provoking and unsettling experience. Another standout is “Hereditary,” a psychological horror film that has been praised for its intense and unsettling atmosphere.

If you’re a fan of classic horror, “Rosemary’s Baby” is a must-watch. Directed Roman Polanski, this film follows a young woman who becomes convinced that her unborn child is in danger. Another classic on the list is “The Shining,” a psychological horror masterpiece directed Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King’s novel.

For those who prefer supernatural horror, “The Conjuring” and its sequel “The Conjuring 2” are both available for streaming. These films follow the investigations of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and are filled with suspense and jump scares.

If you’re in the mood for something more intense, “The Babadook” and “It Follows” are both excellent choices. “The Babadook” deals with themes of grief and features a terrifying monster, while “It Follows” has been praised for its unique and creative approach to the horror genre.

In summary, there are plenty of scary movies currently available for streaming. Whether you’re a fan of supernatural horror, psychological thrillers, or classic scares, there’s something on this list to satisfy your cravings. So grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to be scared!

Definitions:

– Supernatural horror: a subgenre of horror that involves supernatural elements like ghosts, demons, or supernatural abilities.

– Psychological horror: a subgenre of horror that focuses on the psychological torment of characters, often using mind games, illusions, and fears.

Sources:

– EW.com