The Best Romantic Comedies to Stream on Netflix

Finding comfort in the complicated and entertaining world of romantic comedies is a beloved pastime for many. Luckily, Netflix offers a wide selection of romantic comedies that cater to different tastes and moods.

One gem is “Nappily Ever After” (2018), which tells the story of Violet Jones, portrayed Sanaa Lathan, a woman whose life revolves around her perfectly straightened hair. After a breakup, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning to love herself and her natural hair along the way.

For those seeking a heartwarming and light-hearted film, “Always Be My Maybe” (2019) is a great choice. The movie follows the reconnection of childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, played Ali Wong and Randall Park, as they navigate their feelings for each other and the challenges of their respective careers.

“Warm Bodies” (2013), a unique take on the romantic comedy genre, presents an unconventional love story between a zombie named R, played Nicholas Hoult, and a human survivor named Julia, portrayed Teresa Palmer. Their connection reminds R of his humanity and sparks a sweet romance.

“Set It Up” (2018) offers a delightful twist with a comedic scheme that involves two overworked assistants, portrayed Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, who attempt to set up their demanding bosses in order to alleviate their own stress. Naturally, things don’t go as planned, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements.

“The Half of It” (2020), directed Alice Wu, brings a fresh and charming tale of friendship and romance. Leah Lewis stars as Ellie Chu, a high school student who ghostwrites love letters for a football player. As the story unfolds, Ellie discovers her own feelings while helping someone else express theirs.

For a classic and mesmerizing Bollywood romantic comedy, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998) is a must-watch. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film follows the love triangle between Rahul, Anjali, and Tina, spanning their college years and beyond. It combines heartfelt emotion with lighthearted comedy.

Finally, “Our Souls at Night” (2017) brings the iconic pairing of Robert Redford and Jane Fonda together in a touching and poignant love story. As two lonely neighbors seeking companionship later in life, they find solace and love in each other’s company.

These romantic comedies, available for streaming on Netflix, offer a mix of laughter, heartwarming moments, and relatable stories. Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good romance, a unique twist on the genre, or a classic Bollywood gem, these films are sure to provide the perfect escape into the world of love and laughter.

Sources:

– Nappily Ever After (2018)

– Always Be My Maybe (2019)

– Warm Bodies (2013)

– Set It Up (2018)

– The Half of It (2020)

– Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

– Our Souls at Night (2017)