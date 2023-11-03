New Experiences Await in Netflix’s Festive Movie Lineup

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes an abundance of Christmas movies to spark joy and warm our hearts. But gone are the days of watching the same old predictable films. Netflix has curated a diverse and exciting lineup that offers something unique for everyone. From heartwarming animations to enchanting romances, there’s a holiday movie for every taste.

One standout is “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” Departing from the traditional holiday movie formula, this film delves into the realm of fantasy. Directed David E. Talbert and featuring an all-Black cast led Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Anika Noni Rose, “Jingle Jangle” takes viewers on a magical and musical adventure.

For those seeking a heartwarming origin story, “Klaus” is a must-watch. This bespoke Santa tale follows a lazy son banished to a distant island town, where he must deliver thousands of letters within a year. With stunning hand-animated visuals and genuine emotion, “Klaus” captures the essence of the holiday spirit.

In “The Holiday Calendar,” Abby Sutton discovers an old Advent calendar that seemingly predicts her future. As romance blooms alongside the mystery of the calendar’s magic, the film reminds us to embrace the unexpected and appreciate the little things.

For a more diverse take on the holiday season, “Let It Snow” intertwines three distinct stories in a small town. This ensemble cast brings holiday romances, both straight and queer, to vivid life, reminding us that love knows no boundaries.

If you’re in the mood for a classic, look no further than “White Christmas.” Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen star in this heartwarming tale of friendship, love, and the magic of the holiday season. With songs penned Irving Berlin, including the iconic title track, “White Christmas” is a timeless holiday favorite.

“Carol” takes us back to the 1950s and tells the story of forbidden love between two women. Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett deliver exceptional performances, capturing the struggles and sacrifices faced queer individuals during a less accepting time.

For a mix of romance and adventure, “Operation Christmas Drop” follows Congressional aide Erica Miller’s journey to an Air Force base. As she clashes with a pilot while exploring the base’s annual airdrop project, Erica discovers the true meaning of holiday spirit.

And of course, no holiday movie list would be complete without “Love Actually.” This beloved ensemble film weaves together several heartwarming and sometimes humorous love stories set against the backdrop of Christmas in London. With its star-studded cast and touching moments, “Love Actually” is hard to resist.

As you settle in for the holiday season, consider expanding your movie choices beyond the usual classics. Netflix’s festive lineup offers a fresh and diverse selection that captures the magic and joy of the holiday season in new and exciting ways.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are these movies available to stream all year-round?

Yes, most of the movies mentioned in this article are available for streaming on Netflix year-round. So, you can enjoy the holiday spirit whenever you’re in the mood, whether it’s during the festive season or any other time of the year.

2. Are there non-Christmas holiday movies in Netflix’s lineup?

While the focus of Netflix’s current offerings is primarily on Christmas-themed movies, there are a few films, such as “Love Actually” and “Let It Snow,” that encompass a broader holiday spirit. These movies celebrate themes of love, friendship, and the joy of the season, making them perfect for anyone looking for a holiday movie that is not solely focused on Christmas.

3. Are there any holiday movies with diverse representation?

Absolutely! Netflix has made an effort to include movies with diverse casts and storylines in their holiday lineup. Films like “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Let It Snow,” and “Operation Christmas Drop” feature a range of characters from different backgrounds and walks of life, ensuring that everyone can feel represented and included in the holiday movie experience.

