“Obliterated”: A Hidden Gem on Netflix with Explosive Action and Hilarious Comedy

Netflix has done it again with the release of an unexpected new series that has taken viewers storm. “Obliterated,” a raunchy action-comedy show, has surged to the #2 spot on Netflix’s list of top ten shows in just a matter of days, surpassing even the wildly popular “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Created the masterminds behind the hit series “Cobra Kai,” Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, “Obliterated” is a thrilling rollercoaster ride of heart-pounding action and side-splitting comedy.

The premise of “Obliterated” revolves around a team of undercover government operatives determined to save Las Vegas, and ultimately the world, from a group of terrorists planning to detonate a nuclear bomb on American soil. In the premiere episode, the team successfully tracks down the terrorists, disarms the bomb, and believes their mission is complete. However, their celebrations are cut short when they discover that the bomb they deactivated was a fake, and the real nuclear threat is still at large. With only a few hours left to avert disaster, the team finds themselves in a predicament. Despite being completely “obliterated” at a party, they must rally together and use their unique skills to stop the bad guys, as they are the government’s last hope.

Throughout the season, viewers will be treated to an exhilarating and suspenseful storyline, complemented stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast. While the actors may not be immediately recognizable, they deliver impressive portrayals of characters who are constantly intoxicated or under the influence. Nick Zano (Melrose Place), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Terrence Terrell (Giants), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders), Alyson Gorske (Shrinking), and Kimi Rutledge (Shrill) bring depth and humor to their roles, successfully capturing the essence of the show’s boozy and chaotic atmosphere.

Although “Obliterated” showcases graphic moments and adult humor on par with films like “The Hangover,” it remains highly bingeable. With episodes that keep you hooked from start to finish, many viewers, including ourselves, found it nearly impossible to resist watching the entire series in a single weekend.

Whether you’re a fan of raunchy comedies, adrenaline-pumping action-thrillers, or a combination of both, “Obliterated” is a must-watch. The entire eight-episode season is now available for streaming on Netflix, ready to provide you with an unforgettable and laughter-filled viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who created the series “Obliterated”?

A: “Obliterated” was created Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the minds behind the popular series “Cobra Kai.”

Q: What is the premise of “Obliterated”?

A: “Obliterated” follows a team of undercover government operatives as they strive to save Las Vegas and the world from terrorists planning to detonate a nuclear bomb on American soil.

Q: Who are the lead cast members in “Obliterated”?

A: The lead cast members of “Obliterated” include Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Kimi Rutledge.

Q: Is “Obliterated” suitable for all audiences?

A: “Obliterated” contains graphic moments and adult humor akin to films like “The Hangover.” Therefore, it may not be suitable for more sensitive viewers.

Q: Can I binge-watch “Obliterated” on Netflix?

A: Absolutely! All eight episodes of “Obliterated” are currently available for streaming on Netflix, allowing you to indulge in a thrilling and hilarious binge-watching session.