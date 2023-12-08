Obliterated: A Hilarious and Action-Packed Surprise on Netflix

Netflix has done it again, delivering a show that surprises and delights viewers. Obliterated, a raunchy action-comedy series, has quickly gained popularity, reaching #2 on Netflix’s list of top ten shows. Created the talented team behind Cobra Kai, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Obliterated offers a mix of thrilling action, humor, and a unique concept.

The show follows a group of undercover government operatives on a mission to save Las Vegas from terrorists planning to detonate a nuclear bomb. With the initial success of disarming the fake bomb, the team decides to celebrate, but their joy is short-lived. They soon discover that the real nuclear threat is still at large, and they must spring back into action to save the day.

What sets Obliterated apart is the comedic element intertwined with the action-packed storyline. The ensemble cast, composed of relatively unknown actors, delivers impressive performances, particularly as they portray characters who are intoxicated or worse throughout the entire season. Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Kimi Rutledge shine in their respective roles, captivating audiences with their talent.

While the show is not for the faint of heart, with its graphic moments and adult humor reminiscent of films like The Hangover, it remains highly bingeable. In fact, many viewers find themselves devouring all eight episodes in a single weekend.

Whether you’re a fan of raunchy comedies, action thrillers, or both, Obliterated is a must-watch. The series offers a refreshing blend of laughter and adrenaline-pumping moments that keep audiences hooked from start to finish. So grab your popcorn and settle in for a wild ride with Obliterated, available now for streaming on Netflix.