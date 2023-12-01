New Original Movies Coming to Netflix in December

December is just around the corner, and Netflix is ready to bring some exciting original movies to its platform. From thrilling sci-fi to heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone this month. Let’s take a closer look at what to watch in December on Netflix.

First up, we have “Maestro,” starring the talented Bradley Cooper. In this film, Cooper takes on the role of Leonard Bernstein, the renowned conductor and composer. With his impeccable acting skills, Cooper brings Bernstein’s life and music to the big screen, making it a must-watch for fans of classical music and biopics.

Next on our list is “Rebel Moon,” a Zack Snyder-directed movie that takes inspiration from the Star Wars universe. While details about the plot are still under wraps, expect an epic adventure with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling. Snyder’s unique vision and storytelling style are sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

But that’s not all! Netflix is also bringing back some classic fan-favorite movies in December. Get ready to rewatch the hilarious comedy “Blockers,” which follows three parents trying to stop their teenage daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. And if you’re in the mood for some romance and nostalgia, check out “She’s All That,” a heartwarming tale of transformation and unexpected love.

With such a diverse lineup, Netflix is offering something for everyone this December. Whether you’re a fan of biopics, sci-fi, or comedy, there’s a movie that will keep you entertained throughout the month.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Maestro” about?

A: “Maestro” is a biographical film that tells the story of Leonard Bernstein, a famous conductor and composer.

Q: Who stars in “Rebel Moon”?

A: The cast of “Rebel Moon” has not been announced yet.

Q: Are there any comedies coming to Netflix in December?

A: Yes, Netflix is bringing back the comedy “Blockers” in December, which promises lots of laughs.