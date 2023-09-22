The Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Looking for a good scare? Look no further than these top horror movies available to stream on Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for an existential crisis, a spine-chilling ghost story, or a mind-bending psychological horror, Netflix has something to suit every taste.

One standout film on the list is “Annihilation.” Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Oscar Isaac, this movie follows a team of scientists as they venture into a dangerous environmental disaster zone known as “The Shimmer.” As they explore this bizarre and unsettling world, they encounter eerie biological mutations and confront the self-destructive nature of humanity.

Another underrated horror movie on Netflix is “Apostle.” Directed Gareth Evans, this film tells the story of a man who ventures to a remote island to rescue his sister from a religious cult. However, he soon discovers unimaginable horrors lurking beneath the surface as the story takes unexpected twists and turns.

For fans of ghost stories, Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” is a must-watch. Set in 1901, the film follows a young author who finds herself living in a decrepit mansion with her new husband and his mysterious sister. The beautifully designed sets and spooky ghosts make this a visually stunning horror film.

If you prefer a more suspenseful and mysterious horror movie, “The Ritual” is worth checking out. This film centers around four friends who embark on a hiking trip in Sweden but stumble upon an abandoned cabin filled with cult-like objects. As they delve deeper into the woods, they encounter shocking and horrifying twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a fast-paced, scare-filled experience, “Lights Out” delivers. Directed David F. Sandberg, this film follows a woman haunted a demonic presence that can only be seen in the dark. With clever set-pieces and pulse-pounding sequences, “Lights Out” is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

These are just a few of the best horror movies currently available on Netflix. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a thrilling movie night.

