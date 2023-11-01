Discover the Best Deals on Prime Video

Looking to enjoy a wide range of movies, shows, sports, and Amazon original films and series? Prime Video has got you covered. With its ever-expanding content library, this streaming service offers hours of entertainment at your fingertips. And the best part? You can now score great deals and save big on your subscription.

Whether you’re a student, a government assistance recipient, or simply someone who wants to give it a try before committing, Prime Video has a variety of offers that cater to different needs and budgets. Let’s explore some of the best deals available:

1. Student Discount: Are you a student? Good news! You can get a Prime monthly membership for just $7.49 per month, saving you an impressive $90 a year. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual plan at $69 per year, saving you $111 annually. Enjoy all the benefits of Prime Video while keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

2. Government Assistance Discount: If you receive government assistance through programs such as SNAP EBT or Medicaid, you can snag Prime for just $6.99 per month. This exclusive offer saves you $96 each year. Now you can stay entertained without breaking the bank.

3. Free Trials: Still unsure if Prime Video is the right fit for you? No problem. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for non-Prime members, giving you ample time to explore the service and decide if it meets your streaming needs. Additionally, students can enjoy a 6-month free trial, allowing them to make the most of Prime Video throughout an entire semester.

With these incredible deals, there’s no reason not to dive into the world of Prime Video. Get ready for endless entertainment, exclusive content, and significant savings. Sign up today and start streaming your favorite shows and movies in no time.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Prime Video cost?

A: Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month. However, you can also sign up for it on its own for $8.99 per month.

Q: Are there any discounts for students?

A: Yes! Students can enjoy a Prime monthly membership for $7.49 per month or an annual plan for $69 per year.

Q: Can government assistance recipients get a discount?

A: Absolutely! Qualified government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid, can get Prime for only $6.99 per month.

Q: Is there a free trial available?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for non-Prime members and a 6-month free trial for students.