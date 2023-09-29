Fall Movie and TV Picks: Sci-Fi Epics, Short Films, and More

Fall has arrived, and with it comes a plethora of new movie and TV options to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a sci-fi epic, a thrilling horror film, or a heartwarming drama, this week has something for everyone.

First up is the highly anticipated sci-fi film from Gareth Edwards, the director behind hits like “Godzilla” and “Rogue One.” This AI-versus-humankind epic stars John David Washington and promises stunning visuals that will leave audiences in awe.

For fans of Wes Anderson, there’s a treat in store on Netflix. Anderson has directed a series of short films, all adapted from Roald Dahl stories. The first film in the series, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character who attempts to cheat at gambling with the help of a skilled guru.

Horror aficionados will be pleased to know that Jigsaw is back in action in the latest installment of the “Saw” series. “Saw X” serves as a prequel, explaining how Jigsaw is able to continue his elaborate death traps despite the character’s apparent demise in previous films.

On the streaming front, John Carney, the director of “Once” and “Sing Street,” brings us “Flora and Son” on Apple TV+. The film follows a mother and son who struggle to connect but find a way to bridge the gap through music. While the film may have elements of schmaltz, Carney’s previous works have shown his ability to create heartwarming and uplifting stories.

Finally, fans of “The Boys” will be excited to know that a teen-led spinoff is now available to stream. This new series explores the lives of young superheroes and promises the same irreverent and action-packed style that made “The Boys” a hit.

With an array of genres and platforms to choose from, there’s no shortage of entertainment options this week. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest movies and TV shows the fall season has to offer.

Source Article: Vulture, "Fall Movie and TV Picks: Dune 2 Delays, Wes Anderson Shorts, and More"

