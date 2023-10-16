New Wave of AI Influencers Hits Social Media Platforms

Meta, the tech company formerly known as Facebook, has recently introduced a group of AI-generated personas known as AI influencers to platforms like Instagram and Facebook. These personas are designed to have unique personalities and are based on the likeness of celebrities and public figures. For example, one of the AI influencers, Billie, is modeled after model and socialite Kendall Jenner.

The AI influencers have their own profiles and feeds where they post AI-generated content. Users can interact with them through direct messaging and have conversations with a chatbot. The AI influencers also have occasional videos and selfies posted on their profiles, featuring the celebrities who portray these AI characters.

Meta’s goal with these AI influencers is to create AIs that have more personality, opinions, and interests, making them more fun to interact with. The company has partnered with cultural icons and influencers to bring these AI personas to life.

While virtual influencers have already been popularized examples like Lil Miquela, Meta’s approach is to encourage users to spend more time on their platforms and engage with their in-house AI chatbot. Despite the potential for people to meme or genuinely interact with these AI influencers, Meta is betting on their popularity and the numbers they can generate.

However, this move Meta has received mixed reactions. Some see it as a creative and innovative way to engage with users, while others view it as a corporate attempt to jump on a trend that is already losing its appeal. The AI influencers join Meta’s recent release of AI-generated stickers for Instagram and Facebook, which have also faced criticism for their controversial and cringe-worthy designs.

Meta’s foray into AI-generated personas brings both excitement and skepticism. Only time will tell if these AI influencers will capture the attention of users or fade into obscurity like many other short-lived trends in the digital world.

Sources:

– Gizmodo