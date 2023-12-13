Title: The Evolution of Fashion Trends in 2023

Summary: This article explores how fashion trends in 2023 turned heads and influenced the industry. From the rise of balletcore to the fleeting popularity of tomato-girl summer, European aesthetics, and succubus chic, the fashion landscape witnessed a whirlwind of trends that captivated fashion enthusiasts.

Balletcore: A Dance-inspired Fashion Revolution

Sandy Liang’s long-standing influence on ballet-inspired fashion has paved the way for brands like Miu Miu and Maison Margiela to incorporate ballet influences into their collections. Positive mentions of balletcore on social media have increased 55% this year, indicating its potential staying power in the fashion world.

Tomato-Girl Summer: An Irreverent Rebranding of La Dolce Vita

Paying homage to the Mediterranean lifestyle, tomato-girl summer was a short-lived yet delightful trend. Characterized bold prints, fitted dresses, slip skirts, and the color red, it embodied a carefree and relaxed vibe. Hailey Bieber and stylish Italian icon Sophia Loren became the trend’s patron saints, but its impact faded quickly.

Europecore: Imagined European Vacation Fashion

Americans embraced Europecore as a way to bring European vacation vibes into their everyday wardrobes. Whether or not they were actually in Europe didn’t matter; the trend was about incorporating feminine dresses, linen, bikinis, and full skirts into one’s style. Despite its popularity on TikTok and a Target edit, Europecore’s peak was short-lived and never regained momentum.

Succubus Chic: A Ghoulish and Seductive Look

Embracing the gothic aesthetic, succubus chic showcased beauty as much as fashion. With elements such as hollow cheeks, dark eyes, pale skin, all-black wardrobes, and thin or invisible eyebrows, this trend exuded a mysterious sensuality. Although not as mainstream as other trends, succubus chic made its mark with those who dared to experiment with their style.

As the fashion landscape evolves, trends come and go, leaving behind traces of sartorial innovation and experimentation. These four trends from 2023 represented unique expressions of individuality and creativity, captivating fashion enthusiasts with their distinctive aesthetics.