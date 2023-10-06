What to Watch: Horror Movies, TV Shows, and More

October is here, which means it’s time for a spooky lineup of horror movies and TV shows. Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone this week. Let’s take a look at some of the releases.

First up is Loki, streaming on Disney+. After the chaos caused the creation of a multiverse, Loki and Mobius will try to restore order. They will be joined Ke Huy Quan in this season filled with time-traveling adventures.

Our Flag Means Death, streaming on Max, is in its second season. This series follows the aftermath of a breakup between Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard. Fans of the show have been captivated the central romance, and season two will explore how the characters deal with their broken relationship on the high seas.

For something unique, A24’s first musical, Dicks: The Musical, is now in theaters. Starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, this musical tells the story of two businessmen who discover they are identical twins. With an all-star cast including Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, and the Sewer Boys, expect a chaotic and entertaining experience.

Fair Play, streaming on Netflix, is a thriller that premiered at Sundance. Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor star as co-workers in a secret romance. Their relationship takes a turn when Dynevor’s character gets promoted over Ehrenreich’s character.

Finally, Showtime will air a remake of a 1950s story with Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, and Lewis Pullman in the lead roles. This film, which is the late William Friedkin’s final work, follows a group of sailors facing a court-martial for mutiny against a potentially unstable naval captain. Look out for a posthumous appearance Lance Reddick.

This October, get ready to be thrilled with a variety of horror releases and other exciting shows and movies. Enjoy the scares and surprises!

