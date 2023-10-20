This Weekend in Movies and TV: Marty is Back with “Killers of the Flower Moon” and More

Martin Scorsese is back with his highly anticipated film adaptation of David Grann’s book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” This crime epic tells the true story of a series of murders of Osage Indians in the 1920s. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lilly Gladstone, the movie delves into the dark history of American crime and offers a lot to unpack in its three-hour and 26-minute runtime.

Also hitting theaters this weekend is Argentine director Rodrigo Moreno’s Cannes hit, “Neon.” This three-hour film follows two bank employees who rob their workplace and must navigate a plan to avoid getting caught. Despite being a comedy-drama, “Neon” offers a meditative take on life’s unexpected interventions.

For those looking for something on the small screen, Apple TV+ offers “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a documentary directed Errol Morris. This film features the last interview with acclaimed spy-turned-author John le Carré. Through this interview, “The Pigeon Tunnel” explores the world of espionage that le Carré both lived and created.

Netflix brings the comedy series “Delinquents” to the streaming platform. This lighthearted show follows an up-and-coming reggaeton artist and his friends as they move to Miami to pursue their dreams. With better music and a less insufferable vibe than “Entourage,” “Delinquents” offers a fun and entertaining watch.

Lastly, Netflix’s documentary, “Diana Nyad: The Swim,” depicts the incredible feat of athleticism and determination Diana Nyad, who became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64. Despite some controversy surrounding the swimmer’s alleged exaggerations, the movie showcases Nyad’s remarkable achievement and features stellar performances Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.