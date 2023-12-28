2023 Must-Know Celeb Interview Reveals

Summary: Dive into the surprising revelations from recent celebrity interviews, including Jacob Elordi’s extreme diet for his role as Elvis Presley, the behind-the-scenes drama of Full House involving John Stamos and the Olsen twins, the almost wedding of Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza during the filming of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Bethany Joy Lenz’s shocking experience in a cult for 10 years.

1. Jacob Elordi Goes to Extremes for Elvis: The talented actor Jacob Elordi has left fans stunned with his dedication to his craft. In order to accurately portray the legendary Elvis Presley in the upcoming film, Priscilla, Elordi revealed that he consumed a pound of bacon every day to gain the required weight and physical resemblance. An astonishing commitment that showcases his dedication to authenticity.

2. Full House Feud: John Stamos Drops the Olsen Twins: Full House fans were shocked to learn that John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, played a major role in the Olsen twins’ departure from the show. In a recent interview, Stamos admitted that he had originally pushed for the young twins’ removal from the cast due to creative differences. This revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded during the show’s iconic run.

3. Unconventional Love Story of Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza: The on-screen chemistry between Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was undeniable. However, a recent interview revealed that their connection extended beyond the set. Cera and Plaza almost tied the knot while filming, showcasing a surprising twist in their real-life relationship and leaving fans in awe of their almost-wedding tale.

4. Bethany Joy Lenz’s Harrowing Experience in a Cult: In a brave and shocking revelation, actress Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about her past involvement in a cult. Lenz, known for her role in One Tree Hill, shared that she spent an unimaginable 10 years in the organization, highlighting the difficulties she faced and the strength it took to break free. This candid interview sheds light on the dark side of celebrity life and reminds us of the strength and resilience Lenz possess.

These noteworthy celebrity interview reveals leave us with a mix of awe, fascination, and empathy for the experiences these stars have gone through. It goes to show that there is often more behind the glamorous facade of fame, and these revelations serve as a reminder that everyone has their own unique story to share.