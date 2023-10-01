Top Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix for Spooky Season

Netflix News
Tanya King

Get ready for the start of spooky season watching some bone-chilling horror movies on Netflix. While the streaming giant may not be releasing one new original horror movie a week like in previous years, there are still plenty of terrifying films available in the Netflix library that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

One must-watch horror film is “Crimson Peak” directed Guillermo del Toro. Starring Mia Wasikowska, this ghost story takes viewers on a journey into a haunted mansion filled with eerie vibes that perfectly capture the spirit of spooky season.

For fans of vampire lore, “Bram Stoker’s Van Helsing” is a fresh take on the classic Dracula story. Nathalie Emmanuel shines as a struggling artist who discovers her rich cousin and soon realizes that there is more to the situation than meets the eye – including a vampire presence.

Fans of Stephen King can dive into “In the Tall Grass,” a chilling adaptation directed Vincenzo Natali. This psychological horror film tells the story of two siblings who become trapped in a field of evil grass, leading to a twisted and horrifying experience.

Another highlight on Netflix is the “Fear Street” trilogy, based on the book series R.L. Stine. Part 1, set in 1994, combines elements of gore with a cute lesbian love story, making it a nostalgic and thrilling watch. The second installment, set in the 1970s, ramps up the fun and romance while delivering plenty of scares. Finally, “Fear Street: 1666” provides a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, taking viewers back in time for a colonial horror experience.

Other notable horror movies on Netflix include “Umma,” a supernatural thriller starring Sandra Oh, and “Annihilation,” a sci-fi horror film that offers stunning visuals and a captivating storyline. “The Perfection” is a psychological thriller that explores the dark side of the music industry, while “The Pope’s Exorcist” is a supernatural horror flick based on a true story, starring Russell Crowe as an exorcist.

No matter your preference, there is a horror movie on Netflix that will leave you feeling scared and entertained throughout the spooky season.

