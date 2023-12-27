TikTok Trends That Sparked Controversy in 2021

Throughout 2021, TikTok saw a multitude of trends that gained attention, both for their entertainment value and for the controversies they sparked. These trends ranged from personal anecdotes to societal issues, leaving an impact on users and sparking conversation. Here are some of the most notable TikTok trends:

1) Oversharing Blue Collar Wives

In a trend that gained both intrigue and discomfort, the spouses of blue-collar workers took to TikTok to divulge intimate details about their marriages. From cutting toenails to being peed on in the shower, these wives gave a glimpse into their lives that left many questioning the boundaries of personal privacy. While some may argue that it is their prerogative to share, others see it as a display of gendered expectations and the perpetuation of unequal responsibilities in relationships.

2) Ethical Concerns of Filming People with Dementia

TikTokers faced criticism for filming their loved ones with dementia and sharing the videos on the platform. While the intention may have been to capture endearing moments and raise awareness about caring for individuals with degenerative diseases, some questioned the ethics of exploiting vulnerable individuals for entertainment purposes.

3) Livestreamed Debates and Amplification of Harmful Views

Undoubtedly, TikTok’s livestream feature offers a platform for diverse discussions. However, some debate livestreams attracted individuals with transphobic and homophobic views, providing them with an audience to spread harmful ideas. Despite the importance of dialogue, the potential harm caused amplifying these detrimental perspectives raises concerns.

4) The Resurgence of the Divine Feminine

TikTok witnessed a resurgence of the concept of the divine feminine, a spiritual understanding that counterbalances the dominant masculine energy. While some TikTokers encouraged healing from trauma, others propagated regressive ideas of women existing primarily as emotional counterparts to men. This revival of separate spheres ideology and underlying misogyny sparked skepticism among viewers.

5) Offensive Ex-Insults Involving Lesbianism

In an unnecessary display of homophobia, heterosexual women jokingly insulted their male ex-partners associating them with lesbianism. This trend drew criticism for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and using the lesbian community as a means of mockery. Such actions remain offensive and devoid of any logical reasoning.

6) Manifestation TikTok Audios

Manifestation TikTok audios claimed to offer viewers the power to attract specific outcomes. Whether it was wealth or the attention of a crush, these audios propagated the notion that simply using certain sounds in videos could yield desired results. However, many saw these trends as damaging to impressionable minds, emphasizing that magical thinking alone cannot bring about real change.

7) Insensitive Trend of “Death Row Meals”

TikTokers took part in a trend where they shared their ideal meals or “death row meals,” regardless of being far removed from the reality of inmates on death row. This trend came across as tone-deaf and insensitive, as it failed to acknowledge the racial disparities within the criminal justice system and the disproportionate number of executions affecting people of color.

8) “Girl Dinner” Fueling Unhealthy Eating Habits

The trend of assembling charcuterie boards and calling it “girl dinner” gained popularity. While this seemed harmless at first, it blurred the line between enjoying snacks and embracing disordered eating habits. It’s essential to prioritize nourishing meals that sustain our bodies rather than perpetuating unhealthy relationships with food.

9) Bias in AI Filters

Artificial intelligence has shown biases in the way it generates content, including TikTok filters. Many of these filters exhibited fatphobia and failed to represent individuals with marginalized identities. This raised concerns about the impact of AI technology and the need for greater awareness and inclusivity in its development.

These TikTok trends of 2021 captured the attention of millions, prompting discussions on privacy, ethics, inclusivity, and harmful stereotypes. As the platform continues to evolve, it is crucial to reflect on the impact of these trends and ensure responsible and respectful engagement.