Exploring TikTok’s Top Trends: From Weight Loss to Self-Therapy

TikTok has become a platform for viral trends and challenges, captivating millions of users around the world. From lighthearted dances to serious discussions, the app’s trends can range from entertaining to thought-provoking. Let’s dive into some of TikTok’s top trends and explore the impact they have had on society.

1. The Rise of Weight-Loss Alternatives

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy created a buzz in 2023 as effective weight-loss drugs. However, the high cost led TikTokers to seek cheaper alternatives. This gave birth to Budget Ozempic, where videos promoting laxatives as a substitute gained popularity. Experts cautioned that using laxatives for weight loss is temporary and potentially harmful.

2. Flying Fairy: An Innocent Joke with Serious Consequences

What started as a harmless joke on TikTok turned into an issue surrounding suicide ideation. Videos portraying individuals floating or dangling were misinterpreted, causing distress to those struggling with mental health issues. The incident shed light on the responsibility of social media platforms to consider the potential impact of their content.

3. The Mouth Taping Trend: Separating Fact from Fiction

TikTok users began promoting the benefits of taping their mouths shut while sleeping, claiming it would improve sleep quality. However, medical experts warned that this trend could be dangerous for individuals with conditions like sleep apnea. Breathing through the nose has its benefits, but mouth taping does not address serious medical conditions.

4. Free Bleeding Controversy

Some TikTokers advocated for free bleeding during menstruation as a more “natural” and healthy option. However, experts stressed that free bleeding poses health risks, such as exposing others to bloodborne viruses. The trend sparked discussions about menstrual hygiene and the importance of evidence-based practices.

5. Girl Dinner: A Movement of Empowerment and Reflection

Originating from women sharing their dinners when not cooking for others, Girl Dinner became a symbol of choice and empowerment. The trend evolved into conversations about body image and disordered eating, with experts encouraging a balanced approach to nutrition and challenging societal expectations.

6. Flaxseed Masks: The Quest for DIY Skincare

A TikTok video featuring a flaxseed and water mask gained millions of views, sparking a craze for DIY skincare solutions. However, dermatologists cautioned that some of these remedies may not have long-term benefits for the skin. The trend highlighted the influence of skincare content on the platform.

7. Summertime Sadness: Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder

Contrary to the traditional association of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) with winter, TikTokers shared their experiences of feeling down during the summer months. Long days, excessive heat, and exposure to sunlight can affect mood, sleep, and mental health. This trend helped individuals understand that SAD can occur in any season.

8. Shadow Work: Exploring the Depths of the Mind

Inspired the teachings of Carl Jung, TikTokers embraced the concept of shadow work to delve into their subconscious patterns and trauma. The trend aimed to unravel anxiety and depression through self-reflection using shadow work prompts. However, the effectiveness of this approach depends on individual circumstances and professional guidance.

TikTok’s influence on society extends beyond entertainment, provoking discussions on important topics. As users engage with the app, it is crucial to remain mindful of the potential impact of trends and promote responsible content creation.