The World’s Most Peaceful Countries to Visit in 2024

Planning a vacation can often become stressful, with the endless schedules to coordinate, reservations to make, and unexpected roadblocks along the way. To alleviate these concerns and ensure a truly enjoyable and peaceful trip, consider choosing a travel destination that ranks among the world’s most peaceful countries.

The Institute for Economics and Peace recently released its annual Global Peace Index, which ranks 163 countries based on various factors to determine their overall state of peace. While global peacefulness has unfortunately deteriorated for the ninth consecutive year, there are still several countries that have shown improvement and deserve a spot on your 2024 travel list.

So, what makes a country peaceful? The Global Peace Index measures a country’s “negative peace,” which refers to the absence of violence, through ongoing domestic and international conflict, societal safety, and security and militarization. Additionally, the index considers “positive peace,” which includes socio-economic attitudes and structures that contribute to a peaceful society.

Despite being the home of innovation and opportunity, the United States of America does not score particularly well on the Global Peace Index, ranking at No. 131 in 2023. However, North America has shown the largest improvement in peacefulness among all regions.

Now, let’s explore the top 10 most peaceful countries according to the Global Peace Index and discover what makes them ideal travel destinations for 2024.

1. Iceland: Iceland has retained its No. 1 spot for 17 consecutive years. The country’s safe and friendly environment, along with its breathtaking landscapes, including glowing volcanoes and thermal springs, make it a perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Don’t miss the chance to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights and embark on a whale-watching tour.

2. Denmark: Consistently ranking among the happiest countries in the world, Denmark offers a peaceful and historic getaway. Explore Copenhagen’s architectural wonders, learn about Viking history at the Viking Ship Museum, or take a picturesque bike ride along the country’s scenic routes.

3. Ireland: With its remarkable progress towards peace in recent years, Ireland is now a top destination. Experience its warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and proximity to other countries like Scotland and England. Visit iconic sites such as the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway, and immerse yourself in Irish culture and tradition.

4. New Zealand: The only Southern Hemisphere country in the top 10, New Zealand is renowned for its outdoor adventures. From hiking in national parks to bungee jumping, surfing, and exploring Maori culture, this country offers a unique experience for every traveler.

5. Austria: Known for its rich musical heritage and majestic Alpine scenery, Austria caters to both culture enthusiasts and nature lovers. Visit the houses of famous composers, ski on its stunning slopes, or indulge in a cycling adventure along the Danube River.

6. Singapore: This Southeast Asian island country boasts advanced architecture, a vibrant culinary scene, and unparalleled shopping options. Discover the futuristic nature park of Gardens the Bay or enjoy the thrills of Sentosa Island’s attractions.

7. Portugal: A blend of beautiful countryside and dazzling coastlines, Portugal offers a relaxing vacation experience. Explore historic neighborhoods in Lisbon, embark on hiking and diving adventures in Madeira and the Azores, and immerse yourself in vibrant local nightlife.

8. Slovenia: Often overlooked tourists, Slovenia offers stunning natural landscapes, including mountains, lakes, medieval castles, and massive caves. Escape the crowds and discover Europe’s hidden gem.

9. Japan: Japan secures the second spot in safety and security on the GPI. Immerse yourself in its modern architecture, rich history, and Zen Buddhist temples. Indulge in the nation’s renowned culinary scene and explore the beauty of Mount Fuji and Okinawa.

10. Switzerland: Known for its iconic landscapes, historic cities, and culinary delights, Switzerland offers a perfect blend of history and natural beauty. Visit Europe’s largest waterfall, the Rhine Falls, explore the Aletsch Glacier, and experience the country’s cultural heritage.

In conclusion, planning a vacation to one of the world’s most peaceful countries can provide a sense of tranquility and security. With breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and a focus on safety, these destinations deserve to be at the top of your travel list for 2024.