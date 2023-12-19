Title: Celebrity Real Estate Deals of 2023 Unveiled: Records Broken and Surprising Transactions

Summary:

The year 2023 witnessed some remarkable celebrity real estate deals that left us in awe. While the average spending of stars on these transactions was lower compared to the previous year, one deal stood out, smashing the previous records and setting a new state record. Here are some of the A-listers who made headlines with their extravagant moves, whether it was finding a newlywed home, selling properties for a tidy profit, or adding to their real estate portfolio.

Brad Pitt’s Craftsman-Style Home Sells for $33 Million

In a surprising move, Brad Pitt sold his Craftsman-style Los Feliz home, which he purchased in 1994. The estate, spanning nearly two acres, housed Pitt and Angelina Jolie, where they raised their six children until their separation in 2016. Oil heiress Aileen Getty acquired the compound for a whopping $33 million, while Pitt downsized and moved into a midcentury-modern dwelling nearby.

Jennifer Lopez’s Shared Home with Ben Affleck

After their wedding in 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began rearranging their real estate assets and aimed to find a home together. As part of this process, Lopez listed her eight-acre Bel Air property, complete with a private lake, guest cottages, and an amphitheater. The charming French Country-style home found a buyer in October, who was willing to pay $34 million for this picturesque abode.

Rick Ross’s Star Island Mansion

Hip hop mogul Rick Ross had a busy year in real estate, acquiring Meek Mill’s Atlanta home and a Texas mansion. However, the highlight came in August when he purchased a mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island for a staggering $35 million. With only around 30 homes on the island, Ross considered it a significant accomplishment, especially as someone who grew up in Miami. Rapper Diddy even gifted him a golf cart as a welcome gesture.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Profitable Palm Beach Flip

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger made a smart investment when he successfully flipped a Mediterranean-style Palm Beach abode. Although he bought the property for $36.85 million in January, he listed it just three weeks later for $47.95 million. Ultimately, Hilfiger managed to sell the 1920s structure for over $41 million, proving his skills in the real estate market.

Tom Ford’s Grand $52 Million Purchase

Renowned fashion designer Tom Ford made waves with his extravagant purchase of the Lasata property for a staggering $52 million. This sprawling estate, boasting an impressive aerial view, surely added to Ford’s already impressive real estate holdings.

2023 has been a year of jaw-dropping celebrity real estate deals. From record-breaking transactions to surprising moves, it’s clear that celebrities continue to invest in properties that exude luxury and opulence.