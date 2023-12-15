2023’s Hottest Beauty Trends That Took Social Media Storm

In the year 2023, the beauty world witnessed a surge of micro beauty trends that captivated the attention of millions on social media platforms. From TikTok to Instagram, these trends were propelled forward both influential tastemakers and everyday users, solidifying their place in the cultural zeitgeist.

One of the most viral trends was the Latte Makeup look, which garnered over 480 million views on TikTok. This trend aimed to recreate the bronzed, “latte-esque” aesthetic using intense smokey eyes, light face makeup, and a natural lip. It’s no wonder that this coffee-inspired aesthetic resonated with so many users.

Another popular trend, Strawberry Makeup, gained over 520 million views on TikTok, thanks to influencers like Hailey Bieber. This look focused on pink and berry hues, giving a natural and dewy appearance. Faux freckles on flushed cheeks were the perfect finishing touch to achieve the strawberry-inspired look.

#ColdGirlMakeup, with 191 million views, brought a flushed skin and sparkle trend to the forefront. Aspiring to achieve a “cold girl” aesthetic, users incorporated their favorite highlighter and blush to create a radiant glow. Completing the look with a gradient lip gave the impression of a luxurious escape to a ski chalet.

The Blueberry Milk Nails trend, made popular celebrities like Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa, amassed nearly 50 million views. This trend involved applying a powdery blue shade over a pearly white base, creating a distinctive and whimsical look.

#CoquetteMakeup, drawing inspiration from the 18th and 19th centuries, gained 248 million views. This feminine look embraced lots of blush, soft glossy lips, and whimsical eyelashes, reminiscent of the iconic Barbie aesthetic.

Y2K nostalgia influenced the rise of #ConcealerLips, with almost 68 million views. The trend involved adding a tiny dot of concealer to the center of the lips after applying the normal lip combination, resulting in an ombre effect. Beauty enthusiasts couldn’t resist emulating the queen of quiet luxury, Sofia Richie.

Yet another trend inspired food, #TomatoGirlMakeup, accrued 9.2 million views. In this trend, blush and faux freckles took center stage, while leaning into the color red, the epitome of fall.

The Glass Skin trend became one of the most popular beauty trends of 2023, earning a staggering 3.6 billion views on TikTok. This K-beauty trend aimed for healthy, glowing skin achieved through intense hydration and a multi-step skincare routine.

In a twist of convention, #ReverseMakeup challenged the traditional order of applying base makeup products. With over 153 million views, this trend suggested that applying products in the opposite order could lead to more favorable results.

Lastly, the Sugar Plum Fairy Makeup trend, popularized Hailey Bieber, gained 27 million views. This look focused on blush and shimmer, making it easily recreatable at home. Powder shimmer on the eyelids, followed a balm for added shine, completed this enchanting aesthetic.

2023 truly was the year of captivating micro beauty trends, showcasing the power of social media in influencing and shaping the beauty landscape. From latte-inspired looks to unconventional makeup techniques, these trends allowed individuals to express their creativity and explore new beauty horizons.