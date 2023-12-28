New Zombie Series to Binge On Netflix

Zombies continue to dominate the entertainment world, captivating audiences with their undead charm. If you’re in need of a zombie fix in between your favorite series, here are some of the best zombie-themed shows available on Netflix. Brace yourself for some thrilling and sometimes hilarious undead adventures!

1. “Brand New Cherry Flavor” (Netflix): Step into a supernatural revenge quest in ’90s L.A. Although the plot doesn’t revolve around traditional zombies, the characters in this limited series acquire zombie-like characteristics through witchcraft curses, transforming them into zombies of the magic practitioners.

2. “The Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix): Get ready for laughs with this zombie comedy. Follow the lives of two real estate agents whose world takes a gory turn when one of them becomes a zombie. With an insatiable appetite for human flesh, things get messy, but humor finds its way into the mix.

3. “iZombie” (Netflix): Join a medical student turned crime-fighting zombie as she utilizes her unique abilities to solve murders. By consuming the brains of the deceased, she gains access to their memories, helping her crack cases while struggling to hide her secret.

4. “Black Summer” (Netflix): As a mother searches for her daughter in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, she joins forces with a group of survivors, embarking on a treacherous journey across America. Brace yourself for thrilling action and suspense in this intense series.

5. “The Kingdom” (Netflix): Set in the historical Joseon Dynasty in South Korea, this series brings a unique twist to the zombie genre. When the King falls ill to a mysterious illness, his son embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind the political conspiracy and battles both zombies and treacherous politicians.

6. “All of Us Are Dead” (Netflix): Enter the world of modern-day South Korea, where a group of teenagers fights for survival inside their high school during a deadly zombie outbreak. They face not only gruesome undead but also the challenges of adolescence.

7. “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato” (Netflix): This thrilling anime series presents a post-industrial world infested with Kabane, a monstrous breed of flesh-eating zombies. Our hero, a train engineer armed with a railroad spike driver, fights to protect humanity from these hordes of undead.

8. “Glitch” (Netflix): In this intriguing series, deceased individuals mysteriously come back to life in a small town. Are they truly zombies or something else entirely? Dive into the complex web of secrets and mysteries surrounding these resurrected townspeople.

These captivating zombie series on Netflix offer a range of thrilling and unique takes on the undead genre. Whether you’re in the mood for horror, comedy, or supernatural mysteries, there’s something for everyone to sink their teeth into. Happy binge-watching!