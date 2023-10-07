The Best Sitcoms on Netflix for Comedy Fans

If you’re a fan of comedy, Netflix offers a wide selection of sitcoms to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for classic shows or the latest comedy sensations, Netflix has got you covered. Here are some of the best sitcoms available on Netflix right now:

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

“Seinfeld,” a sitcom about “nothing,” was a defining comedy of the 1990s. The show follows Jerry Seinfeld and his friends George, Elaine, and Kramer as they navigate through outlandish situations and deliver witty and hilarious quips. Even after 25 years, “Seinfeld” remains an all-time classic.

Community (2009-2015)

“Community,” created Dan Harmon, is a comedy about a study group at a small community college. Known for its inventiveness and parody episodes, the show also has a lot of heart. It features a talented ensemble cast, including Joel McHale, Donald Glover, and Alison Brie.

The Good Place (2016-2020)

“The Good Place” is a unique comedy about the afterlife. Eleanor and Jason find themselves in the Good Place, despite feeling undeserving, and they embark on a journey to become better people with the help of their guide, Michael. This show delivers hilarious moments along with thought-provoking questions about the nature of morality.

Arrested Development (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

“Arrested Development” is a cult comedy series that follows the dysfunctional Bluth family. After Michael’s father is sent to prison, he reluctantly steps in to run the family business while dealing with his eccentric relatives. This show, known for its witty writing and memorable characters, was revived Netflix for two additional seasons.

Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

“Kim’s Convenience” revolves around the Kim family who owns a convenience store. The show explores the dynamics between parents Yong-mi and Sang-il, their daughter Janet, and their estranged son Jung. With moments of comedy and heart, this Canadian sitcom offers a fresh perspective on family relationships.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2020)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” follows the journey of Kimmy, a woman who escapes from a doomsday cult and starts a new life in New York City. With the help of her quirky friends, Kimmy navigates the challenges of adulthood and embraces her newfound freedom. This critically acclaimed sitcom blends comedy with a heartfelt story.

The Game (2006-2008)

“The Game” centers around Melanie, a medical student who finds herself immersed in the world of professional football when she begins dating a star player. This sitcom explores the highs and lows of relationships and the challenges of balancing personal and professional life.

These sitcoms offer a variety of comedic styles and memorable characters. Whether you’re in the mood for classic humor or something more modern, there’s a sitcom on Netflix to suit your tastes.

Sources:

– “Seinfeld” – NBC

– “Community” – NBC / Sony Pictures TV

– “The Good Place” – Universal TV

– “Arrested Development” – 20th Century Studios

– “Kim’s Convenience” – CBC Television

– “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

– “The Game” – CBS TV