10 Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix that Will Take You on an Unforgettable Journey

Are you ready to explore mind-bending worlds, encounter extraterrestrial beings, and unravel the mysteries of alternate dimensions? Look no further than Netflix, your ultimate source of sci-fi entertainment. In this carefully curated list, we present to you the 10 best sci-fi shows on Netflix that are guaranteed to captivate and amaze you.

10. Roswell, New Mexico (2019 — 2022)

Join Liz Ortecho as she returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, where tales of extraterrestrial encounters have plagued the city for years. Little does she know that her old crush, Max, harbors a secret of his own: he’s an alien with extraordinary powers. Embark on an exhilarating journey filled with romance, suspense, and unearthly mysteries.

9. Altered Carbon (2018 — 2020)

Dive into a futuristic world where human consciousness can be transferred to different bodies. Takeshi Kovacs, a former rebel, is brought back to life to solve a wealthy man’s murder. With stunning visuals and a thrilling plot, Altered Carbon explores the boundaries of identity and immortality.

8. Sense8 (2015 — 2018)

Experience a telepathic connection that transcends borders and cultures. Eight strangers find themselves linked mentally and emotionally, navigating a dangerous path to unravel the truth behind their connection. Sense8 is a groundbreaking sci-fi series that celebrates diversity and the strength of human connection.

7. The 100 (2014 — 2020)

After a devastating nuclear apocalypse, humanity seeks refuge on a space station. To determine if Earth is once again habitable, a group of juvenile delinquents is sent down to the planet’s surface. They must navigate treacherous landscapes and encounter hostile factions, all while fighting for survival. The 100 is a thrilling young adult sci-fi series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

6. Maniac (2018)

Follow two troubled individuals, played Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, as they embark on a pharmaceutical trial promising to solve all their problems. However, the trial takes them on a mind-bending journey through their own subconscious minds. With its thought-provoking storyline, Maniac pushes the boundaries of reality and human psychology.

5. The OA (2016 — 2019)

Prairie Johnson resurfaces after a seven-year disappearance, now possessing extraordinary abilities. She enlists the help of five locals to save others trapped in an alternate dimension. The OA is a mesmerizing blend of science fiction, mystery, and spiritual exploration.

4. Alice in Borderland (2020 — Present)

Enter a version of Tokyo where survival depends on participating in dangerous games. Arisu and his friends must compete in life-threatening challenges to extend their “visas” and avoid certain death. Alice in Borderland is a gripping sci-fi thriller that will keep you hooked until the very end.

3. The Umbrella Academy (2019 — Present)

Follow the dysfunctional and superpowered Hargreeves siblings as they reunite to save the world from an impending apocalypse. With its mix of family drama and superhero action, The Umbrella Academy breathes fresh life into the genre.

2. Black Mirror (2011 — Present)

Prepare to question the impact of technology on society with Black Mirror. Each standalone episode explores the dark side of our increasingly interconnected world. Through its thought-provoking narratives, the series forces us to examine the consequences of our reliance on technology.

1. Stranger Things (2016 — Present)

Transport yourself to the nostalgic 1980s with Stranger Things, a phenomenon that redefined sci-fi television. Witness the extraordinary adventures of a group of friends as they encounter supernatural forces in their small town. With its irresistible blend of mystery, horror, and heartwarming friendship, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon.

FAQ:

Q: Are these shows only available on Netflix?

A: Yes, all the shows mentioned in this list are available exclusively on Netflix.

Q: Can I watch these shows in any order?

A: While some shows have standalone episodes, others have a linear story progression. It is recommended to watch them in the order specified for a more immersive experience.

Q: Are these shows suitable for all ages?

A: The shows on this list cover a range of themes and may contain mature content. It is advised to check the age ratings and parental guidance recommendations before watching.

Q: Will there be new seasons for these shows?

A: The availability of new seasons varies for each show. Check Netflix or follow the official announcements for updates on future seasons.

Q: Can I binge-watch these shows?

A: Absolutely! Each of these shows is designed to keep you glued to the screen, making them perfect for binge-watching sessions.

Q: Are there other sci-fi shows on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix offers a wide selection of sci-fi shows beyond this list. Explore the platform to discover even more thrilling adventures.

Sources:

– Image source: unsplash.com