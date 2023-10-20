The Best Rom Coms on Netflix to Keep You Laughing and In Love

Feeling down and in need of a pick-me-up? Look no further than these romantic comedies on Netflix that are guaranteed to lift your spirits and warm your heart. With a perfect blend of laughter, angst, and romance, these movies are the ideal choice for a cozy movie night. Whether you’re watching alone or with loved ones, these rom coms are a must-watch.

One of the top recommendations is “Always Be My Maybe” (2019), starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. This delightful film follows a teenage couple who reconnect 16 years later, with both characters now leading very different lives. The chemistry between the actors and the surprising cameo from Keanu Reeves make this rom com a standout.

For Eurovision fans, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020) is a must-see. This comedy celebrates the iconic music competition and follows two lovebirds who end up representing Iceland. With fantastic songs and a great sense of humor, this movie is a treat for Eurovision enthusiasts and rom com lovers alike.

Another classic rom com on Netflix is “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008). Jason Segel plays a man who escapes to Hawaii after a sudden and embarrassing breakup, only to find that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend are staying at the same resort. This film is filled with iconic scenes and is considered one of Segel’s best works.

“Friends with Benefits” (2011) starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis tells the story of two attractive friends who try to deny their growing feelings for each other. Despite the predictable plot, the chemistry between the leads elevates this rom com from cliché to enjoyable.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit different, “Groundhog Day” (1993) offers a unique twist on the genre. Bill Murray delivers a brilliant performance as a cynical news reporter who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. His journey towards finding love breaks the repetitive cycle and provides plenty of laughs along the way.

“Love Actually” (2003) is a star-studded rom com that explores interconnected stories of love and relationships. With a talented ensemble cast, this film reminds us of the power of love during the holiday season.

Julia Roberts shines in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997), where she plays a woman who realizes her love for her best friend right before his wedding. Roberts brings charm and sweetness to a character who could easily be perceived as the villain in any other context.

“The Half of It” (2020) puts a modern twist on the classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac. Leah Lewis plays a young woman who helps a jock win the heart of a girl, only to find herself falling for her as well. This rom com explores friendship, self-discovery, and the complexities of young love.

Lastly, “The Lovebirds” (2020) follows a couple whose evening takes a turn for the chaotic when they become involved in a criminal conspiracy. Despite their constant bickering, their genuine affection for each other shines through.

So, stock up on popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with these top rom coms on Netflix.

