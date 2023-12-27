Netflix Pledges Investment in Korean Entertainment Industry

Netflix has made a significant commitment to the South Korean film and TV production industry, announcing plans to spend $2.5 billion in the next four years. This investment comes as Korean dramas continue to gain popularity across international borders. One of the platform’s most successful Korean original series, “The Glory,” became the fifth most-watched non-English show ever on Netflix. In fact, it was even the third most-watched show globally in the first six months of 2023, with over 622 million hours of viewership.

With 2023 coming to a close, viewers can look forward to a variety of new Korean dramas to cater to different tastes. From romantic comedies to action-packed thrillers, there is a show for everyone. Here are some of the must-watch Korean dramas available on Netflix USA this year:

1. “Crash Course in Romance”: This sweet and funny series follows the love story between a 49-year-old former national handball player and a popular math teacher who is 10 years her senior. Alongside the romance, the show also provides commentary on South Korea’s competitive education system.

2. “Doctor Cha”: This series revolves around a medical school graduate who decides to become a first-year medical resident in her late 40s after being diagnosed with acute liver failure. It explores themes of independence and finding meaning in life as one ages.

3. “Bloodhounds”: If you’re a fan of action-packed series, “Bloodhounds” is for you. It tells the story of a high-school dropout who teams up with a former boxing opponent to seek justice against powerful lenders. The show stands out for its thrilling action sequences and the compelling dynamic between its two leads.

4. “The Good Bad Mother”: This drama delves into the theme of motherhood and follows a woman seeking to mend her fractured relationship with her son after a tragic event. The performances the leads elevate the familiar storyline, making it a heartfelt watch.

5. “Castaway Diva”: This 12-episode series follows the story of a teenage pop singer who gets stranded on a deserted island. Upon her return to civilization, she becomes friends with her childhood idol and finds herself on the path to stardom.

6. “The Glory”: Despite its late-2022 release, “The Glory” deserves a spot on this list as one of the most-viewed non-English shows on Netflix. This thrilling series depicts a woman’s revenge plot against her high school bullies and sheds light on the issue of bullying in South Korea.

7. “Daily Dose of Sunshine”: Set in a psychiatric ward, this procedural drama tackles different mental health disorders in each episode. It provides both entertainment value and a social message regarding South Korea’s mental health crisis.

8. “Divorce Attorney Shin”: This series follows a piano prodigy who becomes a divorce attorney in search of justice for his sister’s untimely death. It offers a unique perspective on the legal profession and explores themes of family and justice.

With Netflix’s substantial investment in Korean entertainment, audiences can expect an even wider range of high-quality dramas in the coming years.