New Netflix Animated Movies You Won’t Want to Miss

Netflix has been making waves in the animated movie industry, and it’s no wonder that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio became the first Netflix original film to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2022. But Pinocchio is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great animated movies you can find on Netflix. Here are nine more films that should be on your watch list, whether you have kids or not.

1. Hilda and the Mountain King

If you’re a fan of the Hilda animated series, you won’t want to miss this movie. Picking up directly after the season 2 finale, Hilda embarks on a new adventure as she turns into a troll. This movie is an important bridge between seasons, and a must-watch for any Hilda fan.

2. Klaus

This underrated Christmas movie tells a unique Santa origin story. It’s beautifully animated and features a star-studded voice cast including Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones. If you’re looking for a heartwarming holiday film, Klaus should be at the top of your list.

3. Leo

Adam Sandler’s animated movie Leo is a hit among both new and old fans of the comedian. Sandler voices a class pet who dreams of exploring the world. It’s a cute film with a great voice cast that’s enjoyable for the whole family.

4. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This family road trip turns into a battle to save humanity from a robot apocalypse. With stunning animation and compelling characterizations, this movie rivals some of the best Pixar films. If you loved Spider-Verse, you’ll want to add this to your Netflix queue.

5. Nimona

Based on the webcomic ND Stevenson, Nimona is a long-awaited adaptation that almost didn’t happen. This futuristic medieval world comes to life brilliantly in this animated film. Don’t miss the chance to see this minor miracle on Netflix.

6. Over the Moon

The only musical on this list, Over the Moon tells the story of a Chinese girl named Fei Fei who builds a rocket to prove that the moon goddess Chang’e is real. This movie is a heartfelt tribute to the late Audrey Wells, known for her impactful scripts.

7. The Sea Beast

Prepare for an exciting adventure on the high seas with The Sea Beast. When the crew of the Inevitable is told they’re being replaced, they ask for one last chance to defeat the legendary Red Bluster. But their world is turned upside down when they discover a stowaway on board.

8. Wendell & Wild

From the master of stop-motion animation Henry Selick comes this off-the-wall movie. Wendell & Wild follows Kat, who lost her parents in a tragic car accident. The film takes viewers on a wild and unexpected journey.

These are just a few of the many animated movies you can find on Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming Christmas tales, epic adventures, or offbeat stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and let Netflix entertain you with these incredible animated films.

Note: The source article and its contents are fictional and do not refer to any real events or people.