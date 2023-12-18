Traffic Stop in Hoke County Leads to Drug Seizure and Arrest

During a routine traffic stop in Hoke County, law enforcement officers made a significant drug seizure and arrested a 34-year-old individual. The special operations unit of the sheriff’s office noticed an orange Dodge Charger, and upon running the registration, it was discovered that the registration had been revoked.

Noting the recent drug activity in the area, deputies conducted a traffic stop for the revoked registration and observed the driver making an improper left turn. During the stop, deputies spotted what they suspected to be marijuana in the vehicle. To confirm their suspicions, a K-9 unit was deployed, and it signaled a positive scent for narcotics.

A thorough search of the vehicle led detectives to discover several illegal substances and related items. Among the seized items were 2.6 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, THC-infused butter, unidentified pills, and a concealed Glock .45 handgun found under the front passenger seat. The discovery of these items provided the grounds for the subsequent arrest.

The individual responsible for the possession of these illegal substances has been identified as Demetrias Latwan Harris. He was taken into custody and now faces multiple charges, including possess with intent to sell/deliver psilocybin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Following his arrest, Harris was granted a $25,000 secured bond the authorities. This incident highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement to target and apprehend individuals involved in drug-related activities within the county.