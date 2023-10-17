Changes in the Way We Market Online, According to Meta

In a recent paper published Meta titled “Rethinking Media Mix Effectiveness in the New Digital Landscape,” the company explores how people are currently engaging with brands and provides insights for effective marketing strategies. One standout quote from the study is that “one billion people message businesses every week.” This suggests that messaging with businesses has become vital for many individuals, with stats showing that one in three people chat with a business at least once a week and 70% of respondents feel more connected to businesses they can message.

The paper emphasizes that digital marketing, particularly on Meta platforms, should be used for more than just conversion-based efforts. Case studies and proof points indicate that buying ads on Meta can be up to 3.2 times more efficient than traditional media like television when it comes to brand building. This presents an opportunity for businesses with limited ad budgets to consider utilizing ads that raise awareness and tell their stories instead of solely focusing on “Buy Now” style ads.

The integration of Reels and Meta’s Advantage+ suite of tools is highlighted as a cost-efficient ad unit with potential benefits such as increased reach, brand consideration, and ad recall. While the paper specifically focuses on Meta, the insights can likely be applied to other platforms like TikTok as well.

The main takeaway from the paper is that engaging with brands on social media channels is currently prevalent, and media budgets may be better utilized for brand-building efforts rather than direct sales ads. The paper concludes with advice to shake up media mix, shift to AI-powered planning, boost campaign performance increasing spending, and master growing formats to enhance results.

The Need for Media Literacy

Social media has become a powerful tool for information dissemination, but its trustworthiness is decreasing. The prevalence of AI-generated content and the pursuit of engagement at all costs have resulted in newsfeeds filled with sophisticated misinformation. However, there are efforts to create an internet that delivers accurate information.

Vox Media has developed a simple method called SIFT to help users evaluate the credibility of content. SIFT stands for:

Stop and think: Before jumping to conclusions or sharing content, pause and assess its reliability.

Investigate: Look into the creator of the content, their track record for truth-telling, and seek additional reputable sources on the same topic.

Find trusted coverage: Verify claims checking multiple sources and tracing them back to their origins.

Trace claims, quotes, and media to their source: Utilize search engines to uncover the original source of information and assess its reliability.

With readily available technology, anyone can create convincing content, which emphasizes the importance of digital literacy. Vox’s guide is a valuable resource to enhance media literacy and ensure access to reliable information.

Sources: “Rethinking Media Mix Effectiveness in the New Digital Landscape” Meta, Vox Media’s SIFT Method