Title: AEW President Tony Khan Faces Backlash and Hate on Social Media

Tony Khan, known for his role as the President of AEW, recently discussed the challenges he faces due to social media hate. In an interview, he acknowledged that receiving backlash has become a normal aspect of life in 2024. As the head of a wrestling promotion that competes with WWE, Khan is no stranger to the passionate rivalry between fans, which often spills over into online debates and hate.

Interestingly, the hate directed towards Tony Khan extends beyond his involvement in AEW. He also faces criticism as the vice chairman of Fulham FC, an English Premier League soccer club owned his father. After the club’s poor performance and failure to make significant player transfers, fans expressed their dissatisfaction targeting Khan and his father.

Despite the hate, Khan remains resilient and focused on his work. He recognizes that being in the sports industry comes with its challenges, and social media backlash is something he has learned to navigate without letting it affect him deeply. Khan’s ability to handle criticism and continue pushing forward demonstrates his dedication to both AEW and Fulham FC.

