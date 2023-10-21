BTS’ V: The King of Instagram with Impressive Earnings

BTS’ V, known his Instagram handle @thv, has earned the fan-given title of “The King of Instagram,” and for good reason. According to social media auditor SPEAKRJ, V has the highest earnings for a sponsored Instagram post among all the members of the popular K-pop group BTS. He reportedly earns a staggering $68,000 to $810,000 for each sponsored post.

V, along with his fellow BTS members, launched his personal Instagram account in December 2021. Since then, he has amassed a massive following of 61.9 million followers and has posted 103 times as of October 21, 2023. Despite his incredible popularity on the platform, V has primarily used his Instagram for personal purposes, sharing pictures of himself, his pet dog Yeontan, friends, and bandmates, as well as showcasing some of his brand commitments.

Fans of V, known as the ARMY, are celebrating his status as the highest-paid Instagram earner. Comments from fans express their support and admiration for their beloved idol.

SPEAKRJ determined V’s earnings based on several factors. Firstly, his high number of followers, engagement rate, and average likes and comments per post. With 61.9 million followers, V’s posts often receive around 10 million likes, and his comments section is open only for his fellow band members. Many of his posts have garnered 5-10 million likes, with some reaching over 20 million.

It’s important to note that V has not yet promoted any sponsored posts on his Instagram. However, the estimated cost of a sponsored post on his account ranges between $68,000 and $810,000. This suggests that V has set these numbers as his potential rate for promoting a sponsored post in the future or based on his eligibility determined his followers, engagement rate, and average likes and comments.

Interestingly, the earnings data mentioned above is over a year old but has gained renewed attention thanks to a fan club’s social media post. The second-highest earner on Instagram among BTS members is Jimin, who can make $63,000 to $756,000 per sponsored post. Suga, Jin, J-hope, and RM also have impressive earning potentials from sponsored posts.

It is worth mentioning that despite their exclusive brand contracts, none of the BTS members have engaged in sponsored posts thus far.

In conclusion, BTS’ V has solidified his title as “The King of Instagram” with his incredible earnings from the platform. His massive following and high engagement make him a sought-after influencer for brands. Only time will tell if he decides to take on sponsored posts and further increase his already impressive earnings.

Sources:

– SPEAKRJ

– @thvclout fan club on Instagram

Definitions:

– Sponsored post: A post on social media where a celebrity or influencer promotes a brand or product in a covert, non-obvious manner.