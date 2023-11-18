New Article: How Kendrick Perkins’ Advice Can Help Anthony Davis Bounce Back

In a recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, Kendrick Perkins, NBA analyst and former player, gave some valuable advice to Lakers’ star Anthony Davis. Perkins emphasized the importance of not paying attention to social media criticism and instead focusing on improving one’s performance on the court.

As the Lakers suffered a loss to the Kings, LeBron James delivered another outstanding performance with a triple-double. However, Anthony Davis struggled, scoring only nine points and grabbing nine rebounds. This lackluster performance led to criticism from social media, especially as Davis was outplayed the Kings’ center, Domantas Sabonis.

Perkins, drawing from his own experience as a champion with the Boston Celtics, shared a piece of advice he received from Kevin Garnett, a player known for his intense passion for winning. Garnett would urge Perkins not to pay attention to media or social media opinions, whether after a good or bad game. Instead, he encouraged Perkins to use the criticism as motivation to improve and show that he cared about his performance.

By following this advice, Perkins believes Anthony Davis can bounce back and regain his form. Davis, who recently signed a massive contract extension with the Lakers, has been averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks during the 2023-24 season.

Criticism is inevitable, especially for high-profile athletes like Davis, but paying too much attention to it can be detrimental to performance. By focusing on his game and channeling any negativity into fuel for improvement, Davis can prove that he is determined to succeed.

In conclusion, Kendrick Perkins’ advice to Anthony Davis serves as a valuable lesson for all athletes. Ignoring social media criticism and using it as motivation to excel on the court can make a significant difference in performance. As Davis looks to bounce back from a challenging game, he can carry Garnett’s wisdom with him and demonstrate his passion for the game and his commitment to success.

FAQ

1. Who is Kendrick Perkins?

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA player and current NBA analyst. He played for teams like the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder during his career.

2. What advice did Perkins give Anthony Davis?

Perkins advised Anthony Davis to ignore social media criticism and use it as motivation to improve his performance on the court.

3. What are Anthony Davis’ season averages?

During the 2023-24 season, Anthony Davis has been averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

4. How can Davis bounce back?

By following Perkins’ advice and focusing on his game, Davis can bounce back and show his determination to succeed.