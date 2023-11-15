That Should Be Me Justin Bieber Meme: A Hilarious Internet Sensation

In the vast realm of internet memes, one that has recently gained significant popularity is the “That Should Be Me Justin Bieber” meme. This meme takes a humorous approach superimposing Justin Bieber’s face onto various images, accompanied the phrase “That should be me.” Let’s delve into the origins, meaning, and FAQs surrounding this viral sensation.

Origins and Meaning

The “That Should Be Me Justin Bieber” meme originated from a song titled “That Should Be Me” the Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber. Released in 2010, the song explores themes of heartbreak and longing for lost love. The meme, however, takes a lighthearted twist using Bieber’s image to express comical jealousy or envy in various situations.

How Does the Meme Work?

The meme typically features an image or video where someone else is enjoying a desirable experience or achieving success. Justin Bieber’s face is then photoshopped onto the person’s body, accompanied the caption “That should be me.” The meme plays on the idea of exaggerated envy, humorously suggesting that Bieber believes he should be the one experiencing the depicted situation.

FAQs about the Meme

Q: Who creates these memes?

A: Internet users with basic photo editing skills create these memes. They use image editing software to superimpose Bieber’s face onto relevant images or videos.

Q: Why has this meme become so popular?

A: The meme’s popularity can be attributed to Justin Bieber’s massive fan base and the relatability of the exaggerated envy depicted in the images. Additionally, the meme’s humorous nature appeals to a wide audience.

Q: Are there any variations of this meme?

A: Yes, variations of the meme exist. Some feature different celebrities or public figures instead of Justin Bieber, while others use different captions to express envy or jealousy.

In conclusion, the “That Should Be Me Justin Bieber” meme has become a viral sensation, captivating internet users with its humorous take on envy and jealousy. By cleverly incorporating Bieber’s face into various scenarios, this meme has provided countless laughs and entertainment for online communities. So, the next time you stumble upon a “That Should Be Me Justin Bieber” meme, prepare to chuckle at the comical envy it portrays.