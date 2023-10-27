New Music Streaming Platform for Bay Area Artists Launching Soon

A new music streaming platform featuring talented Bay Area musicians is set to launch this Saturday, providing a free avenue for music lovers to discover and enjoy local talent. The San Francisco Public Library, in collaboration with Amoeba Music, announced the launch of Bay Beats, a streaming platform that will showcase the music of more than 100 Bay Area artists without any advertisements.

The project began with a call for submissions, attracting over 600 music acts from the Bay Area. After a meticulous selection process, around 100 artists were chosen to be featured on Bay Beats. The genres represented on the platform span a wide range, including jazz, soul, rap, rock, classical, and world music.

The launch of Bay Beats will be celebrated with a lively live music event at the Fulton Street steps of the SF Public Library Main Branch. On October 26, attendees can enjoy performances several artists featured on the platform, including Alison Faith Levy, Nashville Honeymoon, UnLearn the World, Tori Roze & The Hot Mess, Razteria, and gloomy june.

According to SF Public Library librarian Brian Weaver, the submissions received during the selection process showcased the incredible talent present in the San Francisco music scene. The launch of Bay Beats is an exciting opportunity for music enthusiasts to discover new bands and artists.

Once the platform is live, listeners can stream music on Bay Beats without needing an SFPL library card. However, downloading music will require a library card. Nevertheless, the online platform will be accessible worldwide and can be enjoyed anyone passionate about discovering the vibrant music scene of the Bay Area.

FAQ

1. Can I access Bay Beats without a library card?

Yes, you can stream music on Bay Beats without the need for an SFPL library card. The platform will be accessible to music lovers worldwide.

2. How many artists will be featured on Bay Beats?

Bay Beats will showcase the music of over 100 talented Bay Area artists across various genres.

3. Can I download music from Bay Beats?

Downloading music from Bay Beats will require an SFPL library card. However, you can still enjoy streaming music on the platform without a library card.

4. Will there be any advertisements on Bay Beats?

No, Bay Beats will be an ad-free streaming platform, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted music from Bay Area artists.

5. How were the artists selected to be featured on Bay Beats?

A panel of judges, including renowned musicians and experts in the music industry, carefully evaluated the submissions to choose around 100 artists to be featured on the platform.