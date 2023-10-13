Netflix Confirms Season 2 of That ’90s Show: What We Know So Far

Netflix has officially confirmed that the beloved sitcom That ’90s Show will be returning for a second season. Although production was originally set to begin in 2023, it was delayed due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood. Fans can still expect to see the second season as early as 2024 on Netflix.

That ’90s Show is a Netflix Original series that serves as a sequel to the hit series That ’70s Show. The show is directed Gail Mancuso and written creators Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Terry Turner. Produced Casey-Werner, the series features executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.

The second season of That ’90s Show has been officially renewed Netflix, with 16 new episodes ordered. It remains unclear whether these episodes will be released as a single season or split into multiple parts, as has been done with similar Netflix shows in the past. The creators of the show expressed their excitement and gratitude for the renewal, stating that they are thrilled to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises.

Despite not achieving the same level of viewership as some other Netflix shows, That ’90s Show has performed well. It spent three weeks in the global top 10s, accumulating a total of 48.22 million hours watched between January 15th and February 5th. The show has been particularly popular in the United States, Canada, the Nordics, South Africa, and Australia.

For the second season, fans can expect more of Leia Forman’s adventures in Point Place during the summer of 1996. The show will continue to explore the dynamics of Leia’s relationships with her friends and the challenges they face as teenagers. Additionally, the creators have hinted at the possibility of future seasons being set during each summer.

As for Leia’s love life, a potential romantic entanglement with Nate, Jay’s best friend and Nikki’s boyfriend, was nearly explored. However, the situation was interrupted Nate’s sister Gwen. This unresolved situation leaves room for character development and further exploration of the group dynamics in future seasons.

