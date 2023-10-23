Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls photo cropping ‘cheap politics’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the circulation of a cropped photo of him with TMC MP Mahua Moitra on social media. Tharoor called it “cheap politics” and explained that the photo was taken at Moitra’s birthday party, which he attended along with his sister and other guests. He expressed his disappointment that instead of showing the full image, people were spreading the cropped version.

In response to the controversy, Moitra stated that she found it amusing to see personal photos of herself being circulated “the BJP’s troll sena” on social media. She shared her preference for the green dress she was wearing in the photo and questioned why the rest of the people at the dinner were not shown.

The incident highlights the existence of political trolling and the manipulation of images for political gain. Cropping a photo can alter the narrative or misrepresent the reality of a situation. This tactic is often used to create negative perceptions or discredit individuals.

Tharoor’s remarks shed light on the importance of context and the dangers of spreading misleading information. It is crucial to consider the full picture before drawing conclusions based on cropped images.

While the source article does not provide further information, it is worth noting that verifying the authenticity of images and questioning their origins is essential in today’s age of digital manipulation and misinformation.

Sources: PTI