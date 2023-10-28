New Palestine Solidarity Event Decides to Remove Shashi Tharoor Due to Controversial Statement

The Mahal Empowerment Mission (MEM), an organization of Muslim Jamaaths based in Thiruvananthapuram, has made a significant decision regarding the upcoming Palestine solidarity event scheduled on October 30. They have decided to remove senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor from the event. This move comes in light of the controversy sparked Tharoor’s recent statement at a Palestine solidarity rally organized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), where he referred to the October 7 attack on Israel as a “terrorist strike.”

MEM, consisting of Jamaaths from 100 wards in the city corporation, expressed their decision to remove Tharoor from the program through communication with the politician. MEM President Shajahan Sreekaryam confirmed this development to PTI.

Following his remarks, Tharoor faced backlash on social media platforms. In response, he released a clarification, asserting his long-standing support for the people of Palestine and expressing disagreement with the selective propagation of one sentence from his speech at the IUML rally.

The IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, organized a large-scale rally denouncing the reported indiscriminate killings of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza. Thousands of IUML supporters participated in the Palestine Solidarity Human Rights rally, which was inaugurated IUML leader Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. As the chief guest, Tharoor addressed the event, highlighting the sufferings of innocent women and children in both Israel and Gaza and emphasizing the urgency of resolving the conflict.

While Tharoor unequivocally condemned the attack carried out Hamas in Israel on October 7 as an “act of terror,” it led to disagreement within the MEM and ultimately resulted in his removal from the upcoming Palestine solidarity event.

