Top Hollywood Stars Reveal Their Holiday Meal Favorites

The Holiday season is synonymous with delicious food and joyful celebrations. Even our favorite Hollywood stars are not immune to the festive cheer. In this article, we delve into the holiday meal preferences of renowned celebrities, including Jacob Elordi, Paris Hilton, and Jodie Comer.

Jacob Elordi, the heartthrob from ‘Euphoria,’ reveals that his go-to holiday meal is a traditional Australian barbecue. “I love gathering with family and friends and grilling some steaks and sausages outdoors. It’s a relaxing and fun way to celebrate the holidays,” says Elordi. His love for a good barbecue shows that he values quality time spent with loved ones.

On the other hand, Paris Hilton, the socialite and businesswoman, prefers a more extravagant feast. “During the holiday season, I like to indulge in a lavish spread of gourmet dishes. Lobster, caviar, and truffles are a must-have on my holiday table,” shares Hilton. Her luxurious taste mirrors her lavish lifestyle.

Jodie Comer, the talented actress from ‘Killing Eve,’ takes a different approach when it comes to her holiday menu. “Being a Brit, I’m all about a classic Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. Roast turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and Yorkshire pudding are my absolute favorites,” says Comer. Her preference for traditional British cuisine highlights her pride in her heritage.

As the Holiday season approaches, we can take inspiration from these celebrities and create our own memorable holiday meals. Whether it’s a barbecue, a grand feast, or a classic dinner, the most important aspect is to cherish the time spent with loved ones and celebrate the joyous spirit of the season.