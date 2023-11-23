Taking a Different Approach to Thanksgiving: Ensuring Equal Effort and Family Fun

Thanksgiving is a time for family coming together, delicious food, and expressing gratitude. However, for many families, there can be an imbalance in the effort put into preparing and cleaning up after the festive meal. One North Carolina woman, Colleen Rast Cederberg, decided to tackle this issue head-on with a unique strategy that has now become a beloved tradition.

Rast Cederberg, the operations manager at Cederberg Kitchens & Renovations, noticed a discrepancy between her older sisters and younger brothers when it came to Thanksgiving preparations. Her sisters spent the entire day cooking, while her brothers took over the cleaning duties. Wanting to create a fair and equitable system, Rast Cederberg came up with the idea of the “Thanksgiving Draft.”

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, the entire family gathers for a video call, where each member selects the dishes they want to make or designates how many hours they will spend in the kitchen cleaning. To add a fun twist, they also have a “flex kitchen” hour, where they take turns keeping the kitchen clean and assisting the cooks.

To ensure that everyone contributes equally, Rast Cederberg devised a point system. Each dish is assigned a point value from one to three, with the cranberry dish as a one-point task and the turkey as a three-point task. By strategically ascribing value to different tasks, the family aims to achieve a total of eight points collectively.

The person responsible for managing the kitchen during their designated time wears a fun, festive apron, lovingly purchased Rast Cederberg’s mother. This apron serves as a symbol of authority in the kitchen.

The “Thanksgiving Draft” idea originated in 2017 and has grown more formalized over the years. While some family members may initially roll their eyes at the structured approach, Rast Cederberg emphasizes that everyone ultimately participates and enjoys themselves. The clear outline of responsibilities ensures a smoothly-run day and fosters a sense of teamwork and togetherness.

By implementing the “Thanksgiving Draft,” Rast Cederberg has found a creative way to ensure that everyone contributes equally and that Thanksgiving preparations are a shared effort. It goes to show that with a little innovation, even longstanding traditions can be revitalized and made more enjoyable for everyone involved.

