Create Your Own Stickers on WhatsApp: A Game Changer!

Get ready to unleash your creativity on WhatsApp with the latest update that allows you to create your own stickers. No need to rely on dragging and dropping images from your gallery or using third-party apps anymore. This new feature not only offers convenience but also ensures better protection with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

But that’s not all. The editing tools included in this update are impressive. You can now add text, drawings, and even overlay other stickers to customize your creations. And the best part? Your stickers are automatically saved in the sticker tray for easy access and resending.

So, how does it work? Creating a sticker from an image is a breeze:

1. Open your sticker tray selecting the sticker icon on the right side of the text box.

2. Choose ‘create sticker’ and select an image from your gallery.

3. Customize your sticker using cutouts, text, other stickers, or drawings.

4. Send and share your masterpiece!

Not only can you create new stickers, but you can also edit existing ones:

1. Open your sticker tray selecting the sticker icon on the right side of the text box.

2. Long-press the sticker you want to edit and choose ‘edit sticker.’

3. Add text, other stickers, or drawings to personalize your sticker.

4. Send and impress your contacts with your customized stickers!

What’s more, this feature is now available on WhatsApp Web and will soon roll out on iOS 17. However, users with older iOS versions can only edit existing stickers and not create new ones.

Excited about this news? We sure are! Stay tuned for more updates and innovative features like this at TechNave, your go-to tech source!