The Last of Us Multiplayer Could Feature up to 40 Players

A new report reveals an important detail about the highly anticipated multiplayer game based on The Last of Us franchise. According to a LinkedIn profile of a former Associate Game Designer at Naughty Dog, the game could potentially support up to a 40-player lobby.

Ian Blake, who worked on an “unannounced multiplayer project” at Naughty Dog, mentioned in his profile that he designed and implemented several systems and set pieces for the game. He also mentioned working in a dedicated host environment, optimizing for up to 40 clients. This suggests that The Last of Us multiplayer game may have a lobby of up to 40 players.

Not much information has been released about the multiplayer game, except for some concept art and the fact that it will be set in a new location in the US. The project was first announced in 2018, and Neil Druckmann, the President of Naughty Dog, confirmed that it would be a standalone release. However, the development team’s ambition has grown over the years, and they are not yet ready to unveil the game.

There were rumors that the project was put “on ice” after some recent layoffs at Naughty Dog. However, it has been confirmed that a small group of people is still working on the game, despite the challenges. The developer released a statement saying that more time is needed to develop the game.

Fans of The Last of Us franchise are eagerly awaiting more information about the multiplayer game. The original game was highly popular, and the new multiplayer release has the potential to revive the franchise. Following a disappointing PC port of the original game, many fans are hoping that the multiplayer game will live up to their expectations.

Source: LinkedIn, Fandomwire Video