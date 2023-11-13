New Safety Measures Implemented Indian Railways to Ensure Passenger Comfort

Indian Railways, the largest rail network in Asia, has recently implemented new safety measures to address overcrowding and ensure passenger comfort during the festive season. This comes after a passenger, Anshul Sharma, took to social media to express his frustration with the poor service he faced while attempting to board an overcrowded train.

Recognizing the importance of passenger safety and satisfaction, Indian Railways has taken proactive steps to alleviate congestion and improve the overall travel experience. These measures include increased security personnel deployment, crowd management strategies, and the introduction of special trains to cater to the high demand.

To ensure a smooth boarding process, personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have been deployed at crowded stations. Their presence helps maintain order and provides assistance to passengers who may face difficulties during boarding. Additionally, crowd management techniques have been implemented to prevent chaotic situations and ensure a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

Indian Railways has also introduced special trains to accommodate the festive rush. With 46 pairs of special trains scheduled for 400 trips, the railway network aims to meet the increased demand during this period. Specifically, 27 pairs of trains either start from or pass through busy stations like Surat and Udhna, two major hubs in Gujarat.

By implementing these measures, Indian Railways aims to address passenger concerns and enhance safety during festive periods when the railway witnesses a significant increase in passengers. The efforts of the railway authorities demonstrate their commitment to providing a comfortable and reliable travel experience for all passengers.

