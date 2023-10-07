Israel Thanks India for Support as #IndiaIsWithIsrael Trends on Social Media

Israel has expressed gratitude to the people of India for their support as the hashtag #IndiaIsWithIsrael trended on social media platform ‘X’ following the recent attacks Hamas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy team tweeted, “Thank you India” along with a picture showing the trending hashtag.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his support to Israel, stating that his thoughts and prayers were with the innocent victims and their families. In response, Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon thanked PM Modi for India’s moral support, stating that Israel will prevail.

The ongoing terror attacks Hamas have resulted in over 100 fatalities and 908 injured individuals, according to medical authorities. The attacks include rocket strikes and ground infiltration Hamas militants. Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, stating that at least 100 Israelis have been murdered and over 900 wounded.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces, reported that Israeli soldiers have been taken captive Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He also mentioned that Israeli troops have been sent to every village along the Gaza border to ensure the safety of the civilians.

The situation remains tense as there are still 22 active battle zones in southern Israel. Israeli security forces are working to secure areas under attack and rescue the hostages held Hamas. Additional troops are being deployed to the border with Gaza to support the forces already stationed there.

Israel deeply appreciates the support received from India and other countries during these challenging times. The solidarity shown the international community is crucial in addressing the escalating conflict and finding a peaceful resolution.

