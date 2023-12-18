Brand-new Title: Thane Police Arrest Three in High-Profile Hit-and-Run Case

Summary: In a groundbreaking development, the Thane Police have apprehended three individuals, one of whom is the son of a senior bureaucrat, in connection with a high-profile hit-and-run case. The incident involves a woman social media influencer who was allegedly injured the accused’s car. The arrests were made late on Sunday night, and the police have seized two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident. The victim, Priya Singh, has filed a complaint stating that she was hit the accused’s car after an argument ensued between them. Charges have been pressed, including voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving. However, Priya Singh has claimed that the police have not yet charged the accused with attempted murder. She also alleges that she was coerced policemen to sign a document, but she refused. Despite the ordeal, she expresses faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for justice.

In a significant development, the Thane Police have made three arrests related to a high-profile hit-and-run case. Among those arrested is the son of a prominent bureaucrat in Maharashtra. The incident revolves around the alleged injury of a woman social media influencer the accused’s car.

Late on Sunday night, the police apprehended the three suspects, identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patel, and Sagar Shedge. The authorities have also seized a Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover believed to be involved in the incident. Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the Kasarwadavali police.

The victim, Priya Singh, 26, sustained serious injuries during the incident on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder road. According to her complaint, she had gone to meet Gaikwad at the hotel, leading to an altercation between the two. When she tried to retrieve her belongings from the accused’s car, the driver allegedly attempted to run her over, resulting in severe injuries.

Based on her complaint, the police have filed charges against Gaikwad, Patel, and Shedge under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt, rash driving, and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

However, Priya Singh has voiced her concern that the police have not pressed charges of attempted murder against the accused. She also alleges that she was pressured the police to sign a document, but she refused. Speaking from her hospital bed, she expressed her trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister for justice.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.