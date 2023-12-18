Three Arrested in Thane Hit-and-Run Incident

Police in Thane, Maharashtra have arrested three individuals in connection with a hit-and-run incident that occurred on December 11. The main accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of a senior bureaucrat, along with his associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge, allegedly attempted to mow down a woman named Priya Singh with their car near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road.

The arrests were made Thane Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday. The police have also seized the vehicle believed to have been used in the crime, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover. Additional Commissioner of Police (West), Mahesh Patil, stated that the Kasarwadavali police are further investigating the incident.

The altercation between Singh and Gaikwad occurred after an argument, during which Singh discovered that Gaikwad was married. Singh had gone to meet Gaikwad that night, under the impression that he wanted to discuss their relationship. However, when she confronted him about his marital status, he allegedly became aggressive and a fight broke out. As Singh attempted to leave the scene, the driver of the vehicle, believed to be Gaikwad, deliberately tried to run her down, causing her serious injuries.

Singh has been vocal about her experience, sharing details on social media and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. She also claimed that police officers had attempted to coerce her into signing a document the previous night, but she refused.

The Thane Police have registered a case against Gaikwad and the two other individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as rash driving, causing grievous hurt, and intentional insult.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident further, as the authorities work to ensure justice for the victim.