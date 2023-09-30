Rajinikanth’s Candid Selfie Video Goes Viral, Delights Fans

A selfie video of legendary actor Rajinikanth enjoying an open car drive with a close friend has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in a frenzy. In the video, the charismatic actor can be seen seated in an open car, cruising down a scenic road, accompanied his friend who is driving. Both of them are seen relishing the breeze as they drive along, with Rajinikanth flashing his trademark smile.

The video has captured the attention of netizens, who quickly shared and commented on it, expressing their love and admiration for Rajinikanth. Despite his global superstar status, the Enthiran star remains down-to-earth and relatable to his fans. Rajinikanth has a massive following not only in South India but worldwide, and his fans eagerly await any glimpse of their beloved Thalaivar.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has experienced a significant resurgence with the success of his latest movie, “Jailer,” directed Nelson Dilipkumar. The film has been a major box-office hit, marking a remarkable turnaround in Rajinikanth’s career and revitalizing the career of its director as well. The actor is currently exploring exciting opportunities for future projects, including a potential collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

