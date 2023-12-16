Thai Celebrities Driving the Growth of Thailand’s Luxury Market

A recent article highlighted the role of Thai celebrities in driving the growth of Thailand’s luxury market. Luxury brands such as Dior, Gucci, Prada, and more have chosen Thai celebrities as their brand ambassadors due to their massive fan base. Celebrities like Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong, known for their roles in the hit Thai BL drama KinnPorsche, have become the new faces of luxury brands like Dior.

But it’s not just the celebrities that luxury brands are interested in. Thailand’s luxury market itself is predicted to grow steadily in the coming years. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62 percent from about $4.64 billion this year through 2028. This growth surpasses that of Singapore, making Thailand a top-of-mind luxury destination in Southeast Asia.

Thailand’s luxury retail scene differs from Singapore’s in terms of consumer behavior. While Singapore’s luxury market is largely driven tourist consumption, Thailand’s luxury market is fueled locals. However, the introduction of China’s visa-free policy to Thailand may change this trend.

The younger generations in Thailand, influenced K-pop and T-pop trends, play a significant role in driving consumption. These young fashionistas look up to their favorite celebrities and want to emulate their style, leading to an increase in luxury fashion sales. Local actors like Wattanagitiphat and Romsaithong have a major influence on shoppers, leading to increased traffic in luxury stores.

Apart from influencer marketing, social media also plays a crucial role in driving luxury sales. Young consumers follow models and bloggers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where they discover trendy products and get inspired to make purchases. Online platforms also provide a seamless online-to-offline shopping experience for affluent Thai shoppers.

E-commerce and social channels, such as Line, have become integral to the purchasing journey of Thai shoppers. Line, with its wide reach of 54 million Thais, serves as a sales channel, brand awareness platform, and even hosts livestreams for luxury brands.

Thailand’s luxury market is thriving, thanks to the influence of celebrities and the growing consumer interest among younger generations. With its expanding market and the rise of influencer-driven consumption, global luxury brands should pay attention to the increasingly important Thai consumer.