New Measures to Address Illegal Thai Workers in South Korea

The South Korean government has taken a proactive stance in tackling the issue of Thai nationals working illegally in the country. Recognizing the increasing number of Thai workers, authorities have implemented new measures to address this concern. This fresh approach aims to curb illegal employment while also providing opportunities for legal migration.

Introducing a voluntary departure program, South Korea offers a chance for individuals working illegally to report themselves to authorities and be repatriated to their home country without facing penalties. By encouraging participation in this program, the government aims to create a safe and secure environment for all workers, both local and foreign. Importantly, those who avail of this opportunity will not face future restrictions when it comes to entering South Korea.

To further strengthen ties with Thailand, South Korea has increased the quota for Thai laborers under the Employment Permit System (EPS). The quota has been raised from 2,500 to 4,800, highlighting the significance of labor from Thailand. This shift in policy underscores South Korea’s commitment to supporting legal migration and acknowledging the contribution of Thai workers to the nation’s economy.

Recognizing the urgency of finding a resolution, both countries have emphasized the need for discussions between relevant agencies. They have instructed organizers to prepare a bilateral meeting where authorities will engage in serious and swift discussions. The Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs will be present, alongside representatives from both sides. This meeting aims to find effective solutions to the issues at hand, ensuring a mutually beneficial outcome for both nations.

Overall, these new measures reflect a proactive and pragmatic approach the South Korean government. By addressing the issue of illegal Thai workers and providing pathways for legal migration, South Korea sets an example for other countries grappling with similar challenges. Through bilateral cooperation and open dialogue, progress can be made in creating a fair and secure environment for all workers.